XR activists face trial over ‘train disruptions’

LONDON: Three Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists who allegedly glued themselves to a train during London-wide environment protests will stand trial in December.

Cathy Eastburn, 52, Mark Ovland, 36, and Luke Watson, 29, are charged with obstructing the railway after a protest halted Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station on Wednesday April 17.

They were arrested during two weeks of demonstrations organised by XR as the group urged government to declare a climate emergency and cut carbon emissions to zero by 2025. Ovland, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerton, Somerset; Watson, from Manuden in Essex, and Eastburn, of St Gerards Close in Lambeth, south London, deny the charges.

They claim the stunt was justified because of the threat of climate change. A trial date of December 16 was set during a brief hearing at Inner London Crown Court on Monday and all three were released on bail.

Watson, who appeared in a navy shirt and trousers, and Eastburn, who wore a navy dress, are both alleged to have climbed on to a train carriage and glued their hands to the roof. Bearded Ovland, who wore a white shirt and beige trousers, allegedly glued his hands to the side of the train.

The trio appeared in the dock together as a schedule for the trial, which is expected to last three to five days, was drawn up. Parts of London were brought to a standstill during the April demonstrations and XR made headlines again on Friday after it pledged a 10-day shutdown of Heathrow Airport in July.The group said it will demonstrate at the airport for one day later this month before holding a longer protest in July if the government does not scrap its Heathrow expansion plan.