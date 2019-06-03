PML-N moves ECP for Zartaj’s disqualification

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking the disqualification of State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir over her alleged misuse of authority.
PML-N’s MPA Hina Pervez Butt filed the case requesting the commission to disqualify Zartaj as a member of parliament under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. She stated in the case the minister “misused her authority and breached the oath of her office by writing a letter for her sister Shabnam Gul’s appointment in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta)”. In addition, she added, Gul “lied her sister is a PhD holder”.
Speaking to the media outside the ECP the PML-N leader said her plea “is not against a person but a cohort of treacherous people”. “They are exposing themselves with their acts,” she said, referring to government ministers.
