Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

PML-N moves ECP for Zartaj’s disqualification

Top Story

INP
June 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking the disqualification of State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir over her alleged misuse of authority.

PML-N’s MPA Hina Pervez Butt filed the case requesting the commission to disqualify Zartaj as a member of parliament under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. She stated in the case the minister “misused her authority and breached the oath of her office by writing a letter for her sister Shabnam Gul’s appointment in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta)”. In addition, she added, Gul “lied her sister is a PhD holder”.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP the PML-N leader said her plea “is not against a person but a cohort of treacherous people”. “They are exposing themselves with their acts,” she said, referring to government ministers.

