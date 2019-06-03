Hamza’s interim bail extended till 11th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets cases until June 11.

However, the court disposed of the bail petition, filed by Hamza in the Saaf Pani case after the NAB prosecutor gave assurances he would not be arrested in the matter. The division bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Naqvi, heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the PML-N leader in the cases.

At the outset of the proceedings, Hamza’s counsel pleaded with the court to adjourn the petitions and fix them after Eid holidays. He also mentioned that fellow defence counsel Salman Aslam Butt had gone abroad.

However, the court asked NAB’s prosecutor for advancing arguments, so it could know about the case details. The court observed that more than two months had passed and the interim bail was being extended continuously.

To this, Hamza’s counsel submitted there were many interim bail petitions which were pending for a period of two years. Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail of Hamza Shahbaz till June 11 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets cases.