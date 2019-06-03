IHK situation greatest rights crisis in history: APHC

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has said the situation in Indian held Kashmir has become one of the greatest human rights crisis in history — marked by wanton killings, detentions and disappearances at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

In quotes reported by the Kashmir Media Service, Sehrai urged international forums like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN Security Council to take concrete action to effectively protect civilians in the disputed territory. He reiterated his appeal to the world community to resolve the Kashmir dispute “in the interest of humanity”.

Meanwhile, Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Decree) was observed with religious zeal across Jammu and Kashmir. People offered nightlong prayers and recited Holy Quran in mosques and shrines across occupied Kashmir.

The biggest congregation was held at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar where thousands of people joined special prayers. Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered a sermon after Taraveeh prayers. Banners carrying photos of slain Kashmiri youths and Pakistani flags were hoisted at the gate of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid.