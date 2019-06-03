15 killed in Balochistan truck-van collision

QUETTA: At least 15 people — including women and children — died and 20 others sustained injuries after a truck and a passenger van collided in the Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan, officials said on Monday.

A passenger van was on its way to Zhob from Quetta on Sunday night when a speeding truck crashed into it, Deputy Commissioner Dr Atiq told state media. Fifteen people including women and children died after critical injuries on the spot while 20 other suffered injuries, he added.

Soon after the incident, Levies forces reached the site and took the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital from where the wounded were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center for advanced treatment. Officials at the Civil Hospital said seven of the wounded were discharged while three were in a serious condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed his “deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives”, a press release said. Meanwhile, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed sorrow over the loss of the precious lives in the accident.