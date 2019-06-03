Federal cabinet endorses cases against judges

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has endorsed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s filing references in the Supreme Judicial Council against two judges — one each of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court — stressing “no one is above the law”.

“The cabinet endorses Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve for across-the-board accountability,” Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a press briefing following a meeting of the federal cabinet on Monday. “The PTI government came to power to uphold justice and rule of law in the country,” she added.

She told reporters that Law Minister Farogh Nasim briefed the cabinet in detail on the facts leading to the references forwarded to the Supreme Judicial Council about the judges. The Special Assistant said the cabinet endorsed forwarding the reference to the Supreme Judicial Council by the Law Ministry after “stringent verifications”.

The Prime Minister’s aide said: “The Supreme Judicial Council is going to decide the matter, therefore, the media need not debate or speculate about the issue.”

Awan further said the cabinet ratified the decisions of the ECC meeting held on the 30th of last month. The cabinet was apprised in detail of the damage caused to wheat crop due to hailstorm and excessive rains. It was told over 27.9 million tonnes of wheat was available as stock while consumption was 25.8 million tons, and “there is no issue of food scarcity”.

The Special Assistant said 2,511 Chinese nationals working in CPEC projects have been given visa extension for one year. She congratulated Minister for Power Omar Ayub for ensuring “load-shedding free Ramadan”. She said all efforts will be made for zero load-shedding on Eid.

Geo News reported that during the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Khan expressed his anger over the role of State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir in using her influence to get her sister appointed as a director in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

The Premier had taken notice of the case when the media revealed a letter, purportedly from Wazir’s office, recommending her sister for the job. Later, the minister took back the letter as directed by the Prime Minister.

During the cabinet meeting, when Wazir tried to speak to offer her explanation on the issue, Khan refused to take her stance. “You shouldn’t have done that,” said the Prime Minister. Khan also directed the ministers not to misuse their office.

Gul’s Principal Staff Officer Sami-ul-Haq had reportedly written a letter to the Secretary Interior on February 27, stating: “I am directed to refer to your telephonic conversation with Ms Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate, regarding the appointment of Ms Shabnam Gul in Nacta. The CV of Ms Shabnam Gul is attached herewith for further necessary action please.” This move was widely criticised on social media.