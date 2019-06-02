close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 3, 2019

Three killed, 10 injured as bus overturns

National

A
APP
June 3, 2019

RAJANPUR: Three people were killed while ten others sustained multiple injuries when a bus overturned at Kotla Naseer, here on Sunday. According to district administration, a bus was heading towards Peshawar from Karachi when it turned turtle in a bid to save a motorcyclist at Kotla Naseer. As a result, Liaqat from Swat, Imran from Karachi and an unidentified woman died on the spot while ten others sustained injuries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan