Three killed, 10 injured as bus overturns

RAJANPUR: Three people were killed while ten others sustained multiple injuries when a bus overturned at Kotla Naseer, here on Sunday. According to district administration, a bus was heading towards Peshawar from Karachi when it turned turtle in a bid to save a motorcyclist at Kotla Naseer. As a result, Liaqat from Swat, Imran from Karachi and an unidentified woman died on the spot while ten others sustained injuries.
