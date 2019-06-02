Reckless driving claims 15 lives across country

KARACHI: Several road accidents were witnessed across different cities including Karachi Pashin Bannu Burewala Mianwali and Sehwan on Monday which claimed lives of 15 countrymen altogether.

A trailer in Mianwali trampled a car carrying family which resulted in the loss of four lives. The killed included a couple and two of their kids who were heading to Islamabad to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

Another incident took place in Sehwan city were three ill fated persons lost their lives in a collision between a car and van. Burewala city witnessed a heart rending event in the wee hours of Sunday as two people got killed after a passenger bus turned turtle.