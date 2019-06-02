Man killed, 2 injured in accident

GUJRANWALA: A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident at Alipur Chattha on Sunday. Waris Ali, Muhammad Anwar and Irfan were on their way when a speeding car driving by Zain Abbas hit them. As a result, Waris was killed on the spot while the other two injured.

FIVE DACOITS HELD: Police have arrested five dacoits and four drug pushers and recovered stolen goods, cash and narcotics from them. The police raided and arrested Rizwan, Sikandar, Sufiyan, Shams and Usman Akram and recovered weapons and looted articles from them.

Meanwhile, Garjakh police arrested Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Mazhar Hussain and Imran Rashid and recovered 4kg charas from them.

VALUABLES GUTTED: Valuables worth millions of rupees were gutted when fire broke out in a paper mill here on Sunday. The fire turned the valuables into ashes within no time. The fire fighters extinguished the fire.