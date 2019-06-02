Eight held with weapons

BAHAWALPUR: Police have arrested eight suspects and recovered weapons from their possession. A spokesman for the Bahawalpur police said here that the police parties of different police stations took eight persons into custody and recovered weapons from their possession.

He added that police patrolling teams during snap checking arrested the accused. The police recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the accused, including one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three pistols, three rifles and 38 cartridges, he added. The suspects were shifted to police stations where the police registered FIRs against them, he told.

Three drug peddlers arrested: Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor and narcotics from their possession.

A spokesman for the Bahawalpur police said here on Sunday that acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler and recovered 54 litres liquor from his possession. In another incident, a police team arrested two drug peddlers and seized narcotics.