Over Rs75.6m fine imposed on power pilferers in May

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 2,448 power pilferers and imposed over Rs 75.6 million fine on them in May.

According to the Mepco press release issued here on Sunday, the company taskforce conducted raids and caught power pilferers for stealing 4,884,000 electricity units in the Multan region. The teams also got registered cases against 593 power pilferers with the police stations concerned.

The taskforce arrested 341 power pilferers from Multan circle, 738 from DG Khan circle, 234 from Vehari circle, 175 from Bahawalpur circle, 131 from Sahiwal, 256 from Rahimyar Khan, 350 from Muzaffargarh, 56 from Bahawalnagar while 167 power pilferers were arrested from Khanewal circle in May.