Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

FIA arrests 15 human smugglers

National

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested 15 human smugglers, including six proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan Sajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shafqat Bibi, Muhammad Wazir, Shahid Mushtaq, Faizur Rehman, Sarfraz Ahmad and Muhammad Rafiq.

These accused extorted money worth millions of rupees from the people under the garb of sending them abroad for employment but later they neither sent them abroad nor returned their money back.

material gutted: Shuttering material worth Rs 900,000 was reduced to ashes when fire broke out at an under construction house on Sheikhupura Road here on Sunday. On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

