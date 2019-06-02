Eid shopping gains momentum

SIALKOT: The Eid shopping has reached its peak in all markets and shopping malls as well as cantonment areas of the city.

All bazaars, markets and commercial centres remain open till late in the night as most buyers start arriving there after Iftar due to severe heat in the day time. Readymade garments shops are attracting buyers the most though some women expressed reservations over very high prices of clothes. However, people prefer purchasing readymade garments keeping in view shortage of time as well as quality and designs of clothes.

A survey was conducted in different shopping centres of the city and cantonment areas and observed great hustle and bustle at bangles stall. Young girls and women were seen busy buying Multani and Hyderabadi glass bangles while rush of females of different age groups was also witnessed at shops of dopatta dyers.

Meanwhile, Sialkot has also been flooded with beggars. A large number of male and female beggars are seen in different commercial centres and bazaars as well as in posh localities of the city.

Plan to set up PDC in Sialkot: The federal government is contemplating to establish the Product Development Centre (PDC) for Composite Based Sports Goods in the city costing Rs 487.97 million.

Official sources told on Sunday that the work on the proposed project would be carried out in near future. The basic purpose of establishing the PDC was to enable sports goods industry to cope with the emerging technology of Composite Material and enter into the largest segment of sports goods export as more than 55 per cent of the sports goods were based on composite based.

The proposed PDC would provide technical know-how, trained labour force, test facilities and prototype development services to the sports industry. Services like facilitate in increasing exports of composite based sports goods, prototype production, provide skilled workforce to the industry, product testing, help develop imported machinery locally and enhance productivity by providing technical consultancy service to the new and existing industrial units would be the main benefits of the project. The PDC would help and enable local industry to aggressively enter into the international market of composite based sports goods.

The sports industry sector of Sialkot was already enjoying strong linkages with international sports goods brands, which would help marketing of these products. The regular functioning of the PDC in this export-hub would enable the businessmen and manufactures to produce Composite Material based sports goods and to cope with new challenges of the international market.