PPPP calls for extending NCHR’s term

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Sunday called for extending the term of National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) till the process for appointing a new commission by a bipartisan parliamentary committee was completed.

PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said as a result of completion of 4-year term of the commission on May 30, there existed no independent institutional mechanism to address the human rights issues in the country.

"An independent body created under law, the commission is headed by a chairman and has a member each from the provinces, Islamabad, minority community and erstwhile Fata.

The chairman and members are selected by a bipartisan parliamentary committee and appointed by the government. Chairman Justice Ali Chowhan and all seven members were appointed for a four-year term in May 2014.

Babar said that till date the candidates had not even been shortlisted, while the process of selection from amongst short-listed candidates itself took several months to complete. He proposed that a resolution be moved in the National Assembly to allow the outgoing commission to perform its functions till a new commission was selected by Parliament.

He said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was created through a 1975 Resolution of National Assembly. “If the Ruet Committee which had no basis in Pakistan's legal structure can be created by a parliamentary resolution, why the term of office of the statutory NCHR be not extended by a similar resolution for a few months?” he asked.

He said human rights issues were not a priority with the government and that was why today the NCHR had ceased to exist and a new commission had not been appointed. He said soon after coming onto power the government had promised to introduce two important pieces of legislation, one to criminalize enforced disappearances and the other to prevent torture. However, eight months have passed and instead of criminalizing disappearances the government appealed Islamabad High Court verdict in a missing person’s case that provided some small relief to the victims' family.