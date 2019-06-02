Two bikers crushed to death in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Two motorbike riders were crushed to death by a speeding truck at Karakoram Highway (KKH) outside Commerce College here on Sunday.

The truck hit the motorbike and both the riders fell on the ground and were crushed to death under tyres. Locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

According to an eyewitness, both the deceased, Karamat Ali and Mohammad Saleem, were painters by profession and were on their way back home after ending their work somewhere in the city.The bodies were handed over to the respective families on completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police, after lodging an FIR, started raids to arrest the truck driver, who had fled the scene abandoning the vehicle on the spot after the accident.In a separate incident in Hasari area in Garhi Habibullah, a wagon caught fire but the passengers remained unhurt.Gang of highwaymen busted in Kaghan valley

The police busted a gang of highwaymen, who were involved in depriving tourists and locals of their valuables and cash since long.“We have arrested a group of gangsters involved in robberies in the Kaghan valley,” Israr Shah, a sub-inspector (SI) at the Kaghan Police Station, told reporters on Sunday.He said that the police had been receiving complaints that a group of highwaymen was involved in robberies and looting tourists and locals.