PTI party structure dissolved across country

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday dissolved all of its existing organisations, structures, wings and sub-organisations throughout Pakistan.

A notification carrying signature of PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad, said that after having discussed with Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, "all existing organisations, structures, wings and sub-organisations of the party at all levels in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and in the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) stand dissolved, in consultation with the chief organiser, with immediate effect.”

It explained that office-bearers of the party, too, shall cease to hold office, barring seven central office-bearersand they are: Imran Khan, Chairman; Saifullah Khan Niazi, Chief Organiser; Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman; Arshad Dad, Secretary General; Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Secretary Finance; Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Secretary Information; and Dr Abdullah Riar, Secretary OIC. The party also decided that all the district-level organisations and departments, too, stood dissolved.

When contacted on telephone, PTI’s Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema after following the adoption of the new constitution, the latest development was part of the on-going process of party re-organisation.

He maintained in next few weeks, new office-bearers would be named, keeping in view the local government elections and they would have special tasks before them to execute with regards to the electoral exercise.