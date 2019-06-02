Wildlife raids shop making snakeskin chappal for PM

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife authorities raided the shop that made chappal for Prime Minister Imran Khan from the skin of snake and arrested one chappal maker, it was learnt on Sunday.

A source said an official of the Wildlife Department Abdul Haleem arrived at the shop of chappal maker Nooruddin as customer after reports that he has prepared shoes for Imran Khan from the skin of the snake.

The official asked the shopkeeper if they have really made shoes from snakeskin. The workers at the shop told the officials that they have made one pair of such shoes which costs Rs40,000. One worker was arrested while the owner was summoned tomorrow to the office.

Nooruddin the other day had told reporters that he had made the shoes from the snakeskin for PM that wouldbe gifted to him on his return from abroad. He said the snakeskin would protect the feet from heat. The skin was imported. Nooruddin became famous when he made Kaptan chappal for PTI chief Imran Khan a few years back which later became a brand.