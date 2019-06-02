Imran inherited broken system, rebuilding it

ISLAMABAD: Denying any disagreement in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had inherited a broken system and he was trying his best to rebuild it.

In a tweet, he said, “We have a consensus on the belief that success of Imran Khan is essential for democratic system to succeed in Pakistan. In another tweet, he said the party agreed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s success was imperative for the democratic system to be successful in Pakistan.

His tweets come a day after he pointed to an ongoing ‘cold war’ going on between the elected and unelected members in the government. In an interview with a private television channel, Fawad said, “I still believe our [government’s political decision-making is weak. Important decisions are taken and we are not even aware. There is a need to improve how decisions are made.”

Fawad said, “If we take a look at where other countries, who were granted independence along with Pakistan, were standing today, we can realize what the country has lost and what it has gained in the time.”

In another tweet, he said civil institutions in Pakistanhad been completely destroyed, adding that nepotism could be found in any institution which was reviewed. “The principles of recommendations and merit were set aside and these institutions were made a joke. There was no hope of these institutions improving in one or two years,” he said.