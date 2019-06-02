close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

Blackmailing of Risja office-bearers condemned

Sports

 
June 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The elected president of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) has strongly condemned attempts to blackmail genuine body, saying that the association would not tolerate blackmailing attempts from any quarter.

In a press release issued by Risja secretary information Zeeshan Qayyum that Risja president Afzal Javed was elected to the post following free and fair elections and we are thankful to all genuine Risja members for showing support for him. Afzal Javed will continue to serve Risja in a capacity as a president.

“I know well that even on the day I was elected president, some members who continuously are seeking self-interest never accepted Risja election results even though they lost elections free and fair manner,” said Afzal Javed, adding that fresh effort is a continual on their part to blackmail the elected office-bearers. “We will follow Risja constitution in letter and spirit and we are thankful to Risja pioneer members for giving us constitution in 1988 which was later amended in 1996 and 2012” he added.

