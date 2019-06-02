Injured Amla hopeful for India clash

LONDON: South Africa opening batsman Hashim Amla has been forced to miss his side’s second ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh after failing to recover sufficiently from a head injury sustained in the Proteas’ opening loss to England.

He sustained the blow while batting in his team’s chase. In the fourth over of the reply, Amla missed a bouncer from Jofra Archer and was struck on the grille.

Despite the head protection, he was forced to retire hurt, and though he was initially cleared and returned to bat at the fall of South Africa’s sixth wicket, he was rested as a precaution for his side’s next game.

“Hashim hasn’t fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today,” said team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

“With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment.”

His absence will come as a dent to South Africa’s hopes, both because of his proven international experience and his good recent form: Amla had struck half-centuries in both his team’s warm-ups. He has been replaced in the line-up by David Miller, though it is expected that Aiden Markram will move up to open in his leave.

It is hoped that Amla will be fit for South Africa’s third World Cup clash, against India.

“We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India,” said Moosajee. That game will take place at the Hampshire Bowl on 5 June.