Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM: Palestinian worshippers clashed with Israeli police at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site on Sunday as an Israeli holiday coincided with the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound were angered over Jewish visits to the site holy to both religions. According to police, protesters barricaded themselves in the mosque, from where they threw chairs and stones at forces who "dispersed" them.

The Muslim Waqf organisation which oversees the site said police used rubber bullets and pepper spray, adding that seven people were arrested and 45 were wounded. It said that police shut the mosque's doors and chained them. Al-Aqsa mosque director Omar al-Kiswani accused Israel of violating an agreement not to allow such visits during the last days of Ramazan.