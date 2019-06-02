Accused commits suicide in police lock-up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: An accused allegedly committed suicide in the Rangpura police lock-up on Saturday night.
Zafar Abbas ended his life by hanging himself with a piece of a cloth. Zafar was arrested by the police along with his rival Muhammad Ashraf for quarreling with each other a couple of days back.
On the other hand, the family of the deceased alleged that Zafar was killed due to torture of the police.
