Accused commits suicide in police lock-up

SIALKOT: An accused allegedly committed suicide in the Rangpura police lock-up on Saturday night.

Zafar Abbas ended his life by hanging himself with a piece of a cloth. Zafar was arrested by the police along with his rival Muhammad Ashraf for quarreling with each other a couple of days back.

On the other hand, the family of the deceased alleged that Zafar was killed due to torture of the police.