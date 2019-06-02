close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

Shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

LAHORE: A local ‘pir’ was shot dead and two others injured in Green Town Sunday. The man was identified as Pir Zafar Shah. The locals caught the murderers when they were on their way back after killing and handed them over to the police. Meanwhile, the victim’s followers attacked the police to get hold of the murderers. They blocked a road, burning tyres and also pelted stones at the policemen and damaged a police personnel carrier. Later, the situation was calmed down after the arrival of ‘pir’ brother on the spot. Police arrested the two murderers and took them to the police station.

