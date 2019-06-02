close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
New Senate secy assumes charge

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: On the orders of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate Special Secretary, Muhammad Anwar, assumed the charge of Senate Secretary with immediate effect from May 31, 2019. To this effect, a formal notification has already been issued. Muhammad Anwar has been associated with the Senate since March 1982 and served on different positions in the Senate and has a vast experience in administrative, legislative and financial matters. He holds a Master’s degree in political science and has represented Pakistan on various national and international forums. He also moderated training and orientation sessions at national and international level focusing on capacity building of the parliamentarians, parliamentary staff and others.

