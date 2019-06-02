Woman commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police on Sunday. Maria, 23, a resident of Hameedabad, had developed differences with her spouse and went to her parents’ house. She swallowed poisonous substance over his husband’s indifference. She was shifted to a hospital in precarious condition where she breathed her last.
FAISALABAD: A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police on Sunday. Maria, 23, a resident of Hameedabad, had developed differences with her spouse and went to her parents’ house. She swallowed poisonous substance over his husband’s indifference. She was shifted to a hospital in precarious condition where she breathed her last.