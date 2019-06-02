close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

Woman commits suicide

National

A
APP
June 3, 2019

FAISALABAD: A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Mamonkanjan police on Sunday. Maria, 23, a resident of Hameedabad, had developed differences with her spouse and went to her parents’ house. She swallowed poisonous substance over his husband’s indifference. She was shifted to a hospital in precarious condition where she breathed her last.

