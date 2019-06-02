close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

Body of drowned athlete recovered

National

June 3, 2019

BUREWALA: Rescue 1122 teams on Sunday fished out the body of a youth who had drowned while taking bath in Pakpattan Link Canal near Chak 100/EB. Noman, an athlete of the Pakistan Army, had returned home from his duty two days ago. He was taking bath in the canal along with his younger brother when suddenly his brother went deep down in water. On seeing this, Noman tried to save his brother and also went deep down in water but he drowned. Later, Rescue 1122 teams saved the younger brother of Noman.

