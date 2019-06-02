Hamza calls for probe, larger bench on NAB chairman issue

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has demanded immediate resignation of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid over the death of eight children in DHQ Hospital, Sahiwal.

Addressing a press conference in Model Town Sunday, Hamza said the death of eight children in Sahiwal reflected the inefficiency of the Punjab government. He said the chief minister and the health minister were responsible for this tragic incident.

To a question relating to the leaked audio-video tapes of the NAB chairman, he said a larger bench should be constituted over this issue. He said NAB chairman should be brought to the court and inquiry should be conducted on what he had stated in an interview with a journalist.

He further said NAB had become a ‘man-eater’ and stated that since day one he had been raising voice over the nexus between NAB chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added despite possessing the bail orders, his house was raided, adding that he would quit politics if any allegation against him was proven.