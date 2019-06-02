Youth found murdered

FAISALABAD: A youth was found murdered in the precincts of Mansoorabad police on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the corpse at a deserted place near a Steam Power Station and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the corpse to a mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.

80 POs held: Police have arrested 80 proclaimed offenders, including 14 POs of category-A, from various parts of the district. The police also recovered 11 pistols, three rifles and two guns from the criminals besides seizing 1.460kg hashish and 40 litres liquor from them. Further investigations are underway.

Youth drowns: A youth drowned in a canal while taking bath in the area of D-Type Colony police ON Sunday. Muhammad Adnan, resident of Mohallah Rasoolpura was taking bath in the Rakh Branch Canal on Samundri Road near Abdullah Garden when he drowned. Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body after hectic efforts and handed it over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

material gutted: Shuttering material worth Rs 900,000 was reduced to ashes when fire broke out at an under construction house on Sheikhupura Road here on Sunday. On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.