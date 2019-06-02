39 persons arrested for doing wheelies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Police have arrested 39 persons on charges of one-wheeling from various parts of the provincial metropolis Sunday. Garhi Shahu police registered four cases and arrested eight persons. Civil Lines Division police arrested 37 and Model Town Division police arrested two persons on charges of one-wheeling.
