Mon Jun 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

39 persons arrested for doing wheelies

National

LAHORE: Police have arrested 39 persons on charges of one-wheeling from various parts of the provincial metropolis Sunday. Garhi Shahu police registered four cases and arrested eight persons. Civil Lines Division police arrested 37 and Model Town Division police arrested two persons on charges of one-wheeling.

