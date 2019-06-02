close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 3, 2019

Man strangles wife

National

A
APP
June 3, 2019

FAISALABAD: A man allegedly strangled his wife over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police on Sunday.

Amir Masih of Chak 100-JB used to quarrel with his wife Khalida Bibi over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, the accused with the help of his mother and sister allegedly strangled Khalida. A case has been registered against the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan