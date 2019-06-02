Man strangles wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man allegedly strangled his wife over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police on Sunday.
Amir Masih of Chak 100-JB used to quarrel with his wife Khalida Bibi over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, the accused with the help of his mother and sister allegedly strangled Khalida. A case has been registered against the accused.
