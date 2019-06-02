Farmer shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A farmer was shot dead by three brothers at Chak 95/JB, Gojra, on Sunday. Accused brothers identified as Usman, Rizwan and Adnan allegedly opened fire at their opponents. As a result, Zahid was killed on the spot while Anwar and Basharat sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have arrested the accused.
