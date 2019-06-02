close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
June 3, 2019

Wildlife raids shop making snakeskin chappal for PM

Top Story

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
June 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Wildlife authorities raided the shop that made chappal for Prime Minister Imran Khan from the skin of snake and arrested one chappal maker, it was learnt on Sunday. A source said an official of the Wildlife Department Abdul Haleem arrived at the shop of chappal maker Nooruddin as customer after reports that he has prepared shoes for Imran Khan from the skin of the snake. The official asked the shopkeeper if they have really made shoes from snakeskin. The workers at the shop told the officials that they have made one pair of such shoes which costs Rs40,000. One worker was arrested while the owner was summoned tomorrow to the office. Nooruddin the other day had told reporters that he had made the shoes from the snakeskin for PM that would be gifted to him on his return from abroad. He said the snakeskin would protect the feet from heat. The skin was imported. Nooruddin became famous when he made Kaptan chappal for PTI chief Imran Khan a few years back which later became a brand.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story