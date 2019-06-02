KP CM orders inclusion of uplift projects for tribal districts in ADP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Planning and Development Department to include mega development projects for the newly-merged districts in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the financial year 2019-20.

An official handout said that he was chairing the final consultative meeting on the Annual Development Programme 2019-20.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister said the government was committed to resolving the longstanding issues of the tribal people.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to speed up the development activities in the tribal districts and include the construction of a university and colleges in the ADP 2019-20 for the merged districts.

Senior Minister Atif Khan, Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister for Revenue Shakeel Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim, Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister was informed that the Auqaf Department has allocated Rs3 billion for the mainstreaming of madrassas whereas Rs1.27 billion have been allocated for the uplift and welfare of the minority communities.

The chief minister also approved increasing the welfare package for minorities from Rs10 million to Rs30 million which will cater to the healthcare needs, widows and marriage grants of minorities.

Mahmood Khan was informed that a total of Rs150 million would be allocated for capacity building and skill development of students in Madrassas whereas for the first time, allocations have been made for equipping these students with technical education.

The chief minister directed the officials to include a scheme of financial scholarship for students of madrassas in the province.

The chief minister directed the meeting to complete ongoing development schemes related to prisons in the province on priority basis, adding that the purpose of development schemes should not be focused on expansion and constructing unnecessary infrastructure but should rather be focused on efficient utilisation of resources and services delivery.

The chief minister further directed to complete the drinking water supply schemes in Karak city by the end of the ongoing fiscal year on priority basis.

Additionally, the chief minister directed to conduct feasibility study for the establishment of Emergency Services Academy in Peshawar in addition to establishment of four rescue centres in Shangla, Malakand, Kohistan and Lakki Marwat. The meeting was informed that establishment of tourist zones for attracting national and international tourists in the province have been included in the ADP 2019-20 to boost tourism in the province.

The chief minister directed that financial and development planning should be focused on services delivery instead of unnecessary expansion of projects which yield no results in terms of providing services to citizens.

Mahmood Khan directed the departments to undertake pragmatic steps for rationalization of their Annual Development Programmes.

The meeting was informed that a total of 234 developmental projects were due for completion in the ongoing fiscal year which will have a significant impact on the life of the people.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the development projects to be undertaken during the upcoming fiscal year.

‘Police to maintain law & order in tribal districts’: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan on Sunday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would spare no effort to maintain law and order in the merged districts.

An official communiqué said that the IGP visited Miranshah in North Waziristan, where he was accorded a warm welcome. Gifts were also presented to him.

The IGP said the basic needs of the police force would be met on a priority basis to ensure effective policing in the tribal districts.

Later, the IGP held a meeting which was attended by local elders.

The jirga members informed the IGP that the local people had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and reaffirmed their commitment to do so in the future as well.

Appreciating the spirit of the jirga members, Muhammad Naeem said that the people of the area worked as a first line of defence against the enemies.

The IGP informed the jirga members that their cooperation would be sought while adopting steps for maintenance of peace and their suggestions would be given due importance.