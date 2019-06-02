close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 3, 2019

Mechelen stripped of promotion over Belgian match-fixing

Sports

AFP
June 3, 2019

BRUSSELS: Mechelen were stripped of their promotion to the Belgian top flight as punishment in a long-running match-rigging case.Mechelen, who won the Belgian Cup last month, were also banned from European competitions by the national football federation and will start next season with a 12-point penalty.

Mechelen were implicated in an investigation into suspicions of fraud related to the payment of salaries, commissions to agents and the suspected rigging of two games in March 2018 in a failed effort to save the club from relegation to the second division.“The Professional Football Appeal Disputes Commission condemns (Mechelen) and four of its administrators for falsifying the competition,” said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The commission ruled that four Mechelen directors and three player agents were guilt of “falsifying” the result of a match between Mechelen and Waasland-Beveren on 11 March 2018. It also acquitted the players of both teams “completely”, but found two Waasland-Beveren directors guilty of “failing to comply with a duty to provide information.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports