Liu, Boutier share US Women’s Open lead

MIAMI: China’s Liu Yu fired a five-under par 66 on Saturday to seize a share of the third-round lead in the US Women’s Open Golf Championship alongside good friend Celine Boutier of France.

Boutier, who played the last four holes of a second-round 70 on Saturday morning, returned to post a two-under par 69 in the third round at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

She and Liu, who forged their friendship when both played on the Duke University golf team that won the 2014 US collegiate title, were tied on seven-under 206, one stroke in front of Americans Lexi Thompson and Jaye Marie Green and 36-hole leader Mamiko Higa of Japan.

Boutier, who won her first LPGA title at the Vic Open in Australia in February, was alone in front on eight-under until her lone bogey of the round at the 16th.Liu, seeking her first tour title, started the day four adrift but bounced back from a three-putt bogey at the third with three birdies on each side.

That included a rare birdie at the difficult par-three 11th, that helped position her for a bid to become just the second player from the Republic of China to win on the LPGA tour, along with nine-time winner Feng Shanshan. She would be the first golfer from China, male or female, to win a major championship.