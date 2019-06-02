Ducati’s Petrucci takes first MotoGP win at Mugello ahead of Marquez

MUGELLO: Danilo Petrucci, an Italian riding for local team Ducati, held off defending world champion Marc Marquez to gain a first ever MotoGP victory on Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix.

The second place allowed Spaniard Marquez to increase his lead in the world championship ahead of another Italian on a Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso, who finished third on Sunday after a prolonged three-way battle. Five-time MotoGP champion Marquez on a Honda briefly took the lead in the last lap but Petrucci recaptured first place and won. Marquez -- winner of three out of six races this season -- started on pole but had to battle with the Ducati riders and Suzuki’s Alex Rins, who challenged hard despite starting back on the grid.

The four riders overtook each other several times but Petrucci found the power to pull clear in the closing stages of the final lap of the fast Mugello circuit. The Italian finished 0.043sec ahead of Marquez with Dovizioso at 0.338.

Dovizioso had on Saturday established a new outright speed record in MotoGP, clocking 356.7km/h in the third practice, to overtake the mark of 356.5 km/h also achieved at Mugello last year.

Marquez, who has won the MotoGP category race just once on the circuit north of Florence, leads Dovizioso by 12 points after six rounds this season.In the constructors championship Honda have 121 points followed by Ducati (115), Suzuki and Yamaha (88), KTM (38) and Aprilia (31).

Italian star Valentino Rossi crashed out of his home race where the Yamaha rider has not won since 2008 after an impressive series of seven consecutive victories. The seven-time MotoGP champion had an unforgettable weekend as he qualified down in 18th position.

Earlier Marquez’s younger brother Alex won the Moto2 category having also won at Le Mans last time out. Alex Marquez led a Kalex sweep ahead of teammates Italian Luca Marini, Rossi’s half-brother, and Swiss Thomas Luthi.

The Spaniard pulled clear of his rivals on lap 14 of 21 to finish 1.928sec ahead of Marini with Luethi at 2.242. For Marquez, 23, it was his fifth victory since he began racing in the category since 2015.