Pak footballers off to Cambodia for WC qualifiers

KARACHI: Aiming to break its three-decade long winless run Pakistan football team was scheduled to fly out of Bahrain for Cambodia in the wee hours of Monday (today) to face the Southeast Asian nation in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round at the Phnom Penh Stadium on June 6.

The 19-member team is being coached by Brazilian Jose Antonio Nogueira. Brazilian is being backed by a Brazilian trainer, Brazilian goalkeeping coach and four Pakistan-based official.Before moving for Cambodia, Pakistan on Saturday played their last practice game against Buri Sports Club at the Bahrain Football Association (BFA) Stadium which Pakistan won 5-1.

England-born Tabish Hussein hit a double while Ahmed Fahim, Samir Nabi and Zesh Rehman scored one goal each. Zeeshan’s goal came on penalty. Zesh, a former Pakistan captain, only joined the squad the other day following his engagement with his club Southern in the Hong Kong Cup concluded on May 25.

It were the hosts who took an early lead. However Pakistan, who were playing with their full strength, fought back strongly and sealed a huge win.“It was really a morale boosting win for us. We were playing with full strength. The hosts club had mostly professional players and it was a good practice before leaving for Cambodia,” a Pakistan team official told The News.

Denmark-based striker Mohammad Ali and winger Adnan Mohammad would be moving to Cambodia directly after playing their club’s matches in Denmark. Denmark-based winger Shabban Hussein has been dropped from the squad because he could not get his Pakistani passport.

Sources said that he had applied for passport but so far had not been issued.The second leg will be held at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on June 11. As many as lowest-ranked 12 teams are competing in the first round with the six winners joining the 34 teams in the second round to be held in September.

During the last 29 years since making its debut in World Cup Qualifiers in 1990 Pakistan never won a match. They have played so far 30 matches, losing 26 while they were able to earn four draws. Some of the key Pakistani players including captain Saddam Hussain, striker Mansoor Khan, Saadullah, Saqib Hanif and Naved were in Islamabad camp and so missed the qualifiers.

Camp in Islamabad, which had been held under the auspices of Ashfaq-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), was closed on Saturday night. The players and officials on Monday left for their homes. Bahrain camp, which lasted for two weeks, was held under the PFF being recognised by FIFA.

Unofficial squad: Zeeshan Rehman, Adnan Mohammad, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Bashir, Yousuf Butt, Yaqoob Butt, Rahis Nabi, Samir Nabi, Naveed Rehman, Tabish Hussein, Abdullah Ghazi, Mohammad Riaz, Ali Khan Niazi, Ahsanullah, Ahmed Faheeem, Umar Hayat, Ali Uzair, Muzammil Hussain, Mehmood Khan.