West Indies’ aggressive front comes to fore against Pakistan

LONDON: Even before the birds could go home, even before the long English evening could set, even before Pakistan could come to terms with the bouncers the West Indian pacers were unleashing, they were dragged out of the contest, never to make their way back.

West Indies won the toss, bowled out Pakistan for 105 - their second-lowest total in a World Cup - chased down the target with seven wickets in hand, bagged two points and a massive net run-rate boost, and it all unfolded in a matter of less than 34 overs.

It was only a match ago, a warm-up alright, West Indies had presented enough evidence of what their muscled and beefed batting order can do. And the venue of their opening encounter, Trent Bridge - one of the highest-scoring venues in the world cup country - was as perfect a venue as they would have liked to exhibit their skills, or fulfill what Shai Hope had said only a day ago - ‘expect 500 from us’. While they can score all the runs one-day cricket can imagine, the apprehension was always to be about how they were going to defend it. Jason Holder’s answer was simple: attack and take wickets.

“Our style was just to be aggressive,” Holder, the West Indies skipper, revealed after their easy win. “We just want to be aggressive with whoever we’re playing against. It’s just something that we need to do in order to pick up wickets. I think with the modern-day game, if you are not picking wickets up throughout the innings you’re going to struggle to contain teams. So we just want to be aggressive even if we give up a few runs up front, trying to get wickets.”

In having to stick with the plan, they opted for the pace of Oshane Thomas in the playing XI ahead of the experience of Kemar Roach. Holder explained that even though Thomas tends to be expensive and even overstep at critical times, like evidenced twice in Pakistan’s innings, his ability to take wickets is what fits best with West Indies’ plan. On Friday, it worked to perfection as the pacer bagged four wickets in less than six overs, to be named the Player of the Match in his debut World Cup game. “He’s been excellent,” Holder said, heaping praise on Thomas.