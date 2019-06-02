Jitters for Merkel’s coalition as SPD chief resigns

BERLIN: The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partner, the SPD, announced her resignation Sunday from her party´s top jobs, raising the possibility that Germany´s embattled government could collapse.

Andrea Nahles, who heads the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), has come under intense pressure after voters handed the party its worst European election results a week ago. The SPD had initially planned to re-examine its partnership with Merkel´s centre-right CDU-CSU alliance in the autumn, half-way through their four-year deal.

But ahead of a planned leadership vote on Tuesday, Nahles said she would give up her jobs as both party chief and head of its parliamentary group. “The discussions in the parliamentary group and the broad feedback from the party showed me that the support necessary for the exercise of my offices is no longer there,” said Nahles, 48, in a statement. Harald Christ, deputy chief of the SPD´s economy forum, said Nahles´s decision had put the future of the coalition in serious doubt. “To all those who are happy today: it is a great loss for German politics.

Nahles stands for the existence of the GroKo — whose stability is now in question,” he told Bild daily, using the German short-form for grand coalition. Anxiously watching as the SPD tumbled into disarray, the CDU urged its junior partner to stabilise the coalition.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is party chief of Merkel´s CDU, said she expected the SPD to fill its leadership post “quickly, so that it would not hurt the coalition´s ability to take action. “For the CDU, this is not the time for reflection on party tactics. We stand by the grand coalition,” said the CDU chief, whose message is expected to be echoed by Merkel when she addresses the press later Sunday.Nahles´ bombshell came as more bad news for Merkel´s CDU, which was itself scrambling to retain voters, after it too scored a record low in the European elections.