Canada Tory MP slammed for reading Christchurch manifesto into record

OTTAWA: A Canadian Conservative MP has been booted from a parliamentary committee after reading into the public record an excerpt from the Christchurch shooter´s manifesto while berating a Muslim witness.

Opposition Tory leader Andrew Scheer — the main rival to unseat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in upcoming elections — said in a Twitter message late Saturday that MP Michael Cooper “will no longer sit on the justice committee” as a consequence of his remarks.

“Reading the name and quoting the words of the Christchurch shooter, especially when directed at a Muslim witness during a parliamentary hearing, is insensitive and unacceptable,” Scheer said. Ahead of the New Zealand mosque attacks that left 51 Muslim worshippers dead, the shooter, Brenton Tarrant, had posted a rambling manifesto on social media in which he described himself as a white supremacist out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims.

Breaking with New Zealand-led efforts to suppress the declaration, Cooper read from it at a hearing on online hate. Angrily accusing a Muslim witness of linking conservatism with violent extremisim, Cooper read a passage from Tarant´s manifesto to argue the shooter did not identify as a conservative and had more in common with China. The committee hearing exploded into protests from other members before hastily adjourning. With the Tories and Liberals neck-and-neck in opinion polls five months before Canadians are to vote in a general election, Scheer has sought to blunt criticisms that some MPs and fringe supporters of his party harbor extremist views.