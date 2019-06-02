close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 3, 2019

Daughter of Monaco’s Princess Caroline weds ‘Little Prince’ producer

World

AFP
June 3, 2019

MARSEILLE: The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco has married a French film producer with whom she had a son last October, according to the principality’s royal Facebook page. Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, wed Dimitri Rassam on Saturday in a ceremony at the Palace of Monaco, according to details and photos posted on the palace’s account. It was followed by a reception at the opulent villa of La Vigie in nearby Roquebrune, France, formerly one of the homes of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The Saint Laurent fashion house later said that Charlotte wore a silver guipure lace robe with large embroidered bows designed by Anthony Vaccarello, and satin sandals. Another photo on Facebook showed her in a flowing white evening gown, her hair done in a 1950s style that would not have looked out of place on her grandmother, the former Hollywood star Grace Kelly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World