Daughter of Monaco’s Princess Caroline weds ‘Little Prince’ producer

MARSEILLE: The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco has married a French film producer with whom she had a son last October, according to the principality’s royal Facebook page. Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, wed Dimitri Rassam on Saturday in a ceremony at the Palace of Monaco, according to details and photos posted on the palace’s account. It was followed by a reception at the opulent villa of La Vigie in nearby Roquebrune, France, formerly one of the homes of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The Saint Laurent fashion house later said that Charlotte wore a silver guipure lace robe with large embroidered bows designed by Anthony Vaccarello, and satin sandals. Another photo on Facebook showed her in a flowing white evening gown, her hair done in a 1950s style that would not have looked out of place on her grandmother, the former Hollywood star Grace Kelly.