Virginia beach shooting: Gunman was engineer with military training

By Newsdesk

VIRGINIA, US: A gunman who killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach has been named as DeWayne Craddock - an engineer with military training. Craddock, who was shot dead after a lengthy gun battle, was employed as an engineer with the city’s public utilities department, police chief James Cervera said. The 40-year-old had worked for the city for 15 years and used a handgun fitted with a silencer to kill his victims. Additional weapons” were found both at the scene and at his home, police said. Speaking after the incident, neighbours said he was “very quiet” and “would just wave”. A engineering technician at the Department for Public Works, Joseph Scott, described Craddock as a “nice guy” with a good reputation at work. Recalling an interaction he had with Craddock just minutes before the shooting, Mr Scott said: “He was in there brushing his teeth, which he always did after he ate.