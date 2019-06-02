Woman, 77, wakes to find 11ft alligator in her kitchen

By Newsdesk

FLORIDA, US: A 77-year-old woman was woken up in the middle of the night by what she thought was an intruder - but instead found an 11ft alligator in her kitchen. Mary Wischhusen heard a large crash at her home in Clearwater, Florida, at around 3.30am. “I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there,” she told Spectrum News. “He was just laying there. It’s like he made it all the way through the kitchen and he thought he was so smart.” She said she went back to her bedroom to call the police and played games on her computer to calm herself down while she waited for help to arrive. Moments earlier, Patricia Pecora had spotted the reptile in the street while she was delivering newspapers in the area. Police officers arrived at the address and waited for an alligator trapper, who safely removed the animal from the house.