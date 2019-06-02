close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
Newsdesk
June 3, 2019

Algerian council scraps July 4 presidential election

World

ALGIERS: Algeria’s constitutional council scrapped a presidential election planned for July 4 citing a lack of candidates, prolonging a period of political transition and risking more anger from protesters.

The move will likely extend the rule of interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, who was due to stay on only until the vote to elect a new president. President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule two months ago under pressure from protests.

Demonstrations have since continued, with protesters demanding Bensalah’s resignation and an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled Algeria since it won independence from France in 1962. “Bensalah will go beyond the 90 days as long as there has been no election, but this will anger the protesters,” said political analyst Farid Ferrahi. In a statement on state television, the constitutional council overseeing the country’s transition said two candidates had come forward but were deemed invalid.

