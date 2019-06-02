Food parcels distributed

Islamabad The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with its National Societies, has distributed 8,000 food parcels among physically challenged people, transgenders, and deserving people countrywide under the Ramazan package.

The food parcels were distributed during the period between May 7-31. Of the 8,000 food parcels, 5,000 were contributed by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), 2,000 by the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) and 700 by Telenor Pakistan. Food parcels received from KRCS were distributed among 600 families in different parts of Sindh, 450 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 850 in Punjab, 800 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 1,330 in FATA, and 1050 in Balochistan; those by TRCS were distributed in Hattian Bala, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Sudnoti districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while the 700 food parcels contributed by Telenor were distributed among 200 families in Islamabad on May 31 and 100 families at Badshahi Masjid, Lahore, on Thursday, 100 each in Karachi and Peshawar, and 200 in Quetta.