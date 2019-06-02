Traders demand beefed security

Rawalpindi: Trade bodies of the city demanded of the district government to increase security around all markets areas as Eid shopping is gaining momentum with each passing day.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said the deployment of police personnel is insufficient as compared to great hustle and bustle of visitors there.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir said there should be policemen in plain clothes present at vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in case of an emergency.

Besides, he said there are a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but are also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up security of city markets especially during night time. When contacted, City Police Officer(CPO) spokes-man assured that fool proof security arrangements were being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers as well as traders could feel a sense of security.