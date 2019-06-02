close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

Transporters warned of strict action on overcharging

Islamabad

June 3, 2019

Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with the families.

According to Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti, it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates. He said, stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

