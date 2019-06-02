CDA to facilitate special people at public places

Islamabad: In line with the vision of prime minister regarding facilitating the special persons by making all public places disabled friendly, Capital Development Authority (CDA), has given time of two months to owners and occupants of public and commercial buildings to complete all such requirements in their respective premises under clause No.4.1.16 of Islamabad Residential Sectors Zoning (Building Control) Regulations – 2005.

In order to ensure safe and easy access to persons with disabilities, immediate measures taken by the CDA to implement the Islamabad Residential Sectors Zoning (Building Control) Regulations – 2005 so that all public places / buildings in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) become to be disabled friendly through provision of necessary infrastructure including ramps, lifts, toilets etc. Islamabad Residential Sectors Zoning (Building Control) Regulations – 2005 speaks that provision of following facilities for special persons are mandatory in all public and commercial buildings , minimum one toilet in all commercial, public buildings and plots for apartments / flats buildings and such toilet shall be of size which can a accommodate a person on wheel chair. Moreover, toilet shall be equipped with special features.