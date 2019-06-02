More taxes a drone attack on masses: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami’s acting ameer Liaqat Baloch has termed Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh’s statement regarding ending subsidies on electricity and gas, and levy of more taxes, a drone attack on the masses.

In a statement here Sunday, he alleged that Hafeez Sheikh was more an Adviser to the IMF than the Prime Minister as he had thrown to the winds Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurances for the grant of facilities to the nation.

Liaqat Baloch said that the Prime Minister had been assuring the masses of good days ahead and giving different time periods in this regard. He said the PTI government was about to complete its one year in office but the Finance Adviser’s announcement of ending subsidies and denying any facilities had proved that the PTI government had totally failed economically and had surrendered to the IMF. The JI acting chief said that Prime Minister had presented a very weak stance on Kashmir at the OIC moot. He said it was imperative to chalk out a national Kashmir policy and to take up the Kashmiris case for the right of self-determination at the international level with full strength.