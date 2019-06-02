Transport ownerswarned against overcharging

Rawalpindi: Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with the families.

According to Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti, it is common feature that with the coming of Eid people go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

People from abroad as well as major cities make it a point to be home with their kith and kin for the festivities. However, the transporters have a habit of fleecing the home bound citizens by charging exorbitant rates.

He said, stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers. The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans especially before Eid ul Fitr, he said.

The checking would be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.